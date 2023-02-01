Wednesday, February 01, 2023
     
The Romantics trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh, Salman in Yash Chopra documentary; bonus Aditya Chopra

The Romantics trailer has been launched by Netflix. It is a tribute to Yash Chopra and will feature interviews with the biggest movie stars in the Hindi film industry.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: February 01, 2023 13:06 IST
Yash Chopra
Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB Tribute film on Yash Chopra The Romantics will stream on Netflix

The Romantics trailer has been revealed by Netflix. The docu-series honouring the legacy of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra will be streaming from February 14. In the first trailer of the film, Bollywood's biggest stars who have collaborated with Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra will narrate interesting facts about the men who are behind one of India's biggest production houses, Yash Raj Films. 

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Bhumi Pednekar, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan and Anushka Sharma are some of the 35 celebrities who have contributed towards the making of The Romantics by featuring in interviews. They will collectively dive into the history of Hindi cinema through the lens of YRF's impact in making the industry and its leading stars a household name globally through its path-breaking and generation-defining films. 

The head of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, known for staying away from the cameras and media interactions, has also recorded his first on-camera interview for The Romantics. The last time Aditya gave an interview was for a print magazine in 1995. As superstar Hrithik Roshan says in the trailer, Aditya Chopra is regarded as the brain who shaped "the contours of the industry" and hearing him share insights about YRF is a huge highlight for the film fraternity, cinephiles and Hindi cinema audience at large.

The four-part docu-series by Netflix celebrates legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, YRF's legacy and its impact on Indian pop-culture for the last 50 years. The Romantics will release on February 14 as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the 'Father of Romance' in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. 

