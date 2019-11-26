Has Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda found his dream house?

Vijay Deverakonda reportedly hosted a housewarming party for his friends

Vijay Deverakonda has impressed everyone with his acting. The Telugu actor became a famous name pan India after his Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh. The actor's last release Dear Comrade was a huge box office hit and will also be remade in Hindi. The actor is surely going through a good phase in his career and now he has been in news for buying a new house in Hyderabad.

Vijay reportedly has bought a luxurious house in Filmnagar and has even shifted to the new place. The actor and his family even hosted a housewarming party for his close friends. In a picture that was posted by Vijay's brother and actor Anand Deverakonda, the actor brothers can be seen posing with his friends, all dressed in traditional Indian outfits. The picture appears to be from the housewarming party at their house.

The actor has several films in the pipeline, Vijay is currently busy with his next film World Famous Lover which is being directed by Karthi Madhav. Vijay will be seen opposite four heroines in the film. World Famous lover stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Izabella Leite.

Vijay will also be teaming up with Puri Jagannadh for a film titled Fighter. The film is expected to go on floors after the wrap of World Famous Lover.

