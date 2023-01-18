Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 6: Balakrishna's film continues to perform well

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HEMANTHNBK2 Balakrishna in Veera Simha Reddy

Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 6: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film has proved to be a success at the box office. The film is doing exceptional business in the first week of release and has collected close to Rs 80 Cr nett. The Telugu movie is seeing a slight decline in the collections, but the numbers are expected to rise again over the weekend.

Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Report

As per early trade reports, Veera Simha Reddy earned Rs 6.50 Cr India net on its sixth day. The film earned Rs 73 crore plus in five days. This takes the total collection of the film to over Rs 80 Cr. The film is expected to earn Rs 85 Cr plus in the first week of its release.

About Veera Simha Reddy

Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, Veera Simha Reddy is touted to be a mass-action drama film. It shows the different aspects of the movie including action, emotions, fights, lengthy monologues and dance numbers. The film revolves around its titular character, a powerful man who is born in Pulicharla, studied in Anantapur, and is now the most-respected, God-like figure of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Apart from action and aggression, the film also shows a strong emotional core.

On the other hand, Shruti Haasan oozed oomph in songs of the film with Nandamuri and also scored with an emotional scene. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay appear as the antagonists in the film, which features Lal, Malayalam actress Honey Rose, Chandrika Ravi, Murali Sharma, Naveen Chandra, and others in the supporting roles. Rishi Punjabi has done the cinematography, wherein S Thaman’s background score will definitely give goosebumps to the masses.

