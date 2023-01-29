Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 18: Vijay or Ajith, know whose Tamil film is performing better

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Psters of Varisu and Thunivu

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 18: This year on Pongal, two of the biggest stars of Kollywood, Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar came face to face. The two saw the release of their films, Varisu and Thunivu, respectively, on Jan 11. They have had an unprecedented run at the box office. While Vijay starrer took the lead and positioned itself in the Rs 150 Cr club, Ajith's film lagged behind. However, it still managed to cross the Rs 100 Cr milestone. And now, three weeks later, the films have slowed down, yet they have managed to maintain a stable pace.

Varisu Box Office Report

Vijay's film has managed to earn Rs 2 Cr on the 18th day of its release, as per early trade reports. The film's total collection now stands over Rs 160 Cr. Which is almost Rs 50 cr more than Ajith's Thunivu.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu is an action thriller. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay. The star cast includes Prabhu, Sharathkumar, Shaam, SJ Suriya, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Kushbhoo. The music of the movie has been composed by Thaman, the cinematography is by Karthik Palani, and Praveen K.L. is in charge of the editing table.

Thunivu Box Office Report

Despite scoring a better opening, Thunivu eventually slowed down. The film saw big drops in its collections early on, restricting the film's run at the box office. As reported by, early trade estimates, on day 18, Ajith starrer managed to earn Rs 1.5 Cr. This takes the film's total collection to glide over the sum of Rs 113 Cr.

In action-packed film Thunivu, Ajith's look as the 'boss man' steals the show. He has taken people, hostage, at a bank. Police are seen trying to ascertain his identity. But it is a mystery that unfolds slowly. The movie packed with action shows Ajith with a white beard and hair. The action thriller has Ajith Kumar playing a slightly negative character, and he impressed the fans with it.

