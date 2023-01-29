Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika's film sees big jump, to cross Rs 400 Cr soon

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pathaan still featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan', directed by Siddharth Anand, has recorded the biggest opening weekend in the history of Hindi cinema, which it set on Day 3 of its release, by collecting Rs 313 crore gross worldwide. On day four, the film again saw a big jump and the numbers are expected to rise over the weekend again. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, released in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Pathaan Box Office Report

On Saturday, the fourth day of the film's release, early estimates suggest Pathaan's net earning were Rs 55 crore, which will take its domestic total past Rs 220 crore. The film is expected to earn close to Rs 50 Cr overseas. This means its worldwide total can go over Rs 420 crore. Whereas, on Day 3, 'Pathaan', which released on January 25, collected Rs 38 crore net in Hindi format, while dubbed formats earned Rs 1.25 crore net. The total India collection on Day 2 was Rs 39.25 crore net (47 crore gross). Meanwhile, overseas collection was also astronomical as it collected Rs 43 crore gross ($5.3M).

The total worldwide collection on Day 3 was a whopping Rs 90 crore worldwide gross box office. The total India GBOC after 3 days stands at 201 crore gross and total overseas collection is at Rs 112 crore gross.

'Pathaan' raked in Rs 68 crore approx in Hindi on day two and with the dubbed versions the total is likely to be above 70 crore nett. The two day business of the film is Rs 123 crore nett which is already the third highest weekend of all time after 'KGF 2' (Hindi) and 'Bahubali - The Conclusion'. The film had registered a record opening of Rs 57 crore (NBOC) across India.

Shah Rukh Khan is back!

'Pathaan' marks the return of King Khan, as he is known, on the silver screen after 4 long years of waiting. His last film was the ambitious 'Zero' directed by Aanand L. Rai, which was released in 2018. The film was a box-office disaster as it earned Rs 88.74 crore in India. Prior to that, SRK's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', which released in 2017, earned Rs 62 crore in India as per Box Office India.

For the unversed, 'Pathaan', is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and has Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

