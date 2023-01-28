Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 17: A win-win situation for Vijay and Ajith Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 17: Latest Tamil blockbusters continue to hold steady at the box office in their third week. After a head-to-head competition in the opening week, Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith Kumar are giving a tough fight at ticket windows after 9 years. Both films have been on a success spree albeit reaching a new milestone. In Tamil Nadu, both films are blockbuster hits for the respective makers, Vijay has clearly won the box office battle as Varisu leads Thunivu globally.

Varisu Box Office Report

The phenomenal run of Vijay's film at the box office has impressed many. Creating new records for the actor, the hit Tamil film has already become the actor's second-highest-grossing film. It is outperforming the expectation of fans and critics at the box office even after slight drops. As per early trade reports, on the 16th day of its release, Varisu earned Rs 1-1.50 crore India net for all languages. With this, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 159 crore. Varisu had an overall 20.47% Tamil occupancy on January 27.

Worldwide, the film collected 275 crore gross.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu is an action thriller. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay. The star cast includes Prabhu, Sharathkumar, Shaam, SJ Suriya, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Kushbhoo. The music of the movie has been composed by Thaman, the cinematography is by Karthik Palani, and Praveen K.L. is in charge of the editing table.

Thunivu Box Office Report

Thunivu's opening has been bigger than Varisu's. The initial figures of the film suggested that it will leave Varisu behind by a big margin. However, in a surprise move, Vijay's film quickly picked up pace in the first week itself, dragging Ajith's movie far behind. On the 16th day of its release, Ajith's film reportedly minted Rs 0.80-0.90 crore taking the film's total collection to over Rs 111.80 crore. Thunivu had an overall 22.66% Tamil occupancy. Meanwhile, 'Thunivu' has become Ajith's highest-grossing film after 'Valimai'.

In action-packed starrer Thunivu, Ajith's look as the 'boss man' steals the show. He has taken people, hostage, at a bank. Police are seen trying to ascertain his identity. But it is a mystery that unfolds slowly. The movie packed with action, shows Ajith in a white beard and white hair. The action thriller has Ajith Kumar playing a slightly negative character, and he impressed the fans with it.

ALSO READ: Pathaan Box Office Day 3: There's no stopping Shah Rukh Khan's action film as it eyes Rs 300 crore mark

Latest Entertainment News