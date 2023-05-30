Tovino Thomas' '2018 Everyone Is A Hero' creates history, inches closer to Rs 170 crores

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tovino Thomas

2018 Everyone Is A Hero Box Office Report: Mollywood star hero Tovino Thomas starrer '2018 Everyone Is A Hero' which started as a regional film turned out into the biggest industry hit in the history of the Malayalam cinema. Continuing the dreamy run in theatres across the world, '2018 Everyone Is A Hero' movie became the fastest-ever film to collect Rs 100 crores worldwide. The movie surpasses another milestone by minting 160 Crores gross worldwide in just 25 days, with an over-whelming run in 5 languages now.

2018 Everyone Is A Hero BO

For the first time in Mollywood history, a movie is being hailed nationwide with acceptance from the release day itself and the response is giving a new face to the Malayalam film industry across states and countries. '2018 Everyone Is A Hero' movie is getting a standing ovation in theatres in every corner of the world.

'2018 Everyone Is A Hero' - the biggest budget movie from Mollywood released on May 5 is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and has a very prominent star cast like Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchako Boban, Lal, Narain, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Tanvi, etc in lead roles.

Director Jude has succeeded in recreating the Kerala floods and giving those wow moments to the audience. The art department deserves a big appreciation and salute to the production team who stood with the director in making this happen. The movie is produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C K Padma Kumar, and Anto Joseph under the banner of Kavya Film Company and PK Prime Productions. This is the 2nd back-to-back blockbuster from Kavya Film Company after Malikappuram.

Other technicians include Production Designer & Art Director: Mohandas, DOP: Akhil George, Editor: Chaman Chacko, Line Producer: Hopakumar GK, Production Controller: Sreekumar Chennithala, Chief Associate Director: Cylex Abraham, Digital: Dileep, Tanay Suriya.

