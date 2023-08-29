Thani Oruvan 2 ANNOUNCED: Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara back with action-romance, film to release THIS year

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara in Thani Oruvan

After the blockbuster success of Thani Oruvan, Mohan Raja is back with the sequel of the action-romance Thani Oruvan 2 starring Jayam Ravi and Nayanthatra in the lead roles. Thani Oruvan hit the theatres on August 28, 2015, and the trio is returning after eight years. The film will go on floors in 2024.

On Monday, the makers announced Thani Oruvan 2 on the eighth anniversary of Thani Oruvan. AGS Cinemas' Archana Kalpathi took to Twitter, now X, and made the announcement. She wrote, "The dream for every production house is to give a perfect film #ThaniOruvan was perfect in every way We are excited to reunite with @jayam_mohanraja @actor_jayamravi and #Nayanthara for #ThaniOruvan2."

Take a look at the tweet:

The announcement video begins with Mohan Raja changing the verse in Tamil on a whiteboard that read, "Tell me who your enemy is, I will tell who you are" to "Tell me who you are and I will tell who your enemy is."

Watch the Thani Oruvan 2 announcement video here:

About Thani Oruvan

The film follows the battle between good and evil. The plot revolves around an honest police officer and an intellectual antagonist, played by Siddharth Abhimanyu. Jayam Ravi played ADP Mithan IPS and Nayanthara portrayed the role of Mahima, a forensic specialist, and Mithan's lady love.

On the professional front, Nayanthara is prepping for her upcoming big release Jawan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Atlee, the film marks the Hindi debut of the director and his first collaboration with SRK. Jawan has already created a massive buzz on social media as makers continue to tease fans ahead of its trailer release.

Jayam Ravi was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan as Arulmozhi Varman.

