Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay to make his directorial debut; Lyca Production shares post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay to make his directorial debut with Lyca Productions

Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjat is all set to make his directorial debut with production house, Lyca Productions. By choosing to collaborate with with prominent production for his first venture, it has created a lot of buzz among the fans. Lyca Productions took to social media to share the post and wrote in the caption, " We are beyond excited and proud to introduce Jason Sanjay in his directorial debut. We wish him a career filled with success & contenment, carrying forward the legacy!"

The young filmmaker's entry into the industry has been in the works for a while now, since Vijay hinted that his son harbours an interest in direction. Vijay and his wife Sangeetha have two children in Jason adn Divya Shasha.

Jason Sanjay pursued a Film Production Diploma at Toronto Film School (2018-2020), followed by a BA (Hons) in Screenwriting in London between 2020-2022. He had been planning to get into the world of acting since a long time.

Meanwhile, Vijay is busy with the post-production work of his next release Leo, directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, that is set to hit screens on 19 October 2023. Apart from Vijay, the film stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun among others. The actor's last release was the successful family drama Varisu.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor spotted with rumuored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Andhra's Tirupati temple

Latest Entertainment News