Janhvi Kapoor spotted with rumuored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Andhra's Tirupati temple

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently visited the well-known hilltop temple devoted to Lord Venkateshwara in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers. While she is usually accompanied by a family members, this time she was seen with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The actress often visits the Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple. Last year she went there to celebrate her birthday and also offered a few months ago.

She looked simple and elegant dressed in traditional attired as she arrived for the darshan. Janhvi was seen wearing lilac saree for the temple visit and had her hair tied in a plait. While Shikhar was seen in a traditional white veshti and angavastram.

While Janhvi has never openly spoken about her relationship, she is opten spotted with Shikhar in public. Last month Janhvi and Shikhar were seen arriving togerthe in the same car the former's half-brother Arjun Kapoor's house. Shikhar was also seen attending the NMACC opening earlier this year with Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor. He was also seen with Boney Kapoor at different events. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharastra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, and is an entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the film Bawaal that was released directly on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also starred Varun Dhawan in the lead.

