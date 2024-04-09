Thalapathy Vijay spotted riding kick scooter on GOAT set, his video from Russia goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Thalapathy Vijay is in the headlines for his upcoming film 'GOAT'

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay will next be seen in his upcoming film 'GOAT' i.e. 'The Greatest of All Time'. Every update related to the film is increasing the enthusiasm of the fans. Meanwhile, a video of the superstar is going viral on the internet, in which he is seen riding a kick scooter on the sets of 'The Greatest of All Time'.

Interesting video of Vijay from Russia goes viral

A video of Vijay riding a kick scooter on the sets of 'The Greatest of All Time' has surfaced online. Aishwarya Kalpathy, one of the producers of the film, captioned it, 'How did the day start today Thalapathi Vijay sir.' In the video, Vijay can be seen having fun while trying out the kick scooter on the location of the upcoming film. The cast and crew are shooting on a college campus in Russia. In the video, Vijay is looking stylish in a black suit.

Vijay will be seen in a double role in GOAT

Vijay adopted a clean-shaven look during most of the shooting in India. In the film he played a double role, each character being of different age. The filmmakers attracted the attention of Vijay's fans by highlighting the look of his characters from the film. Soon after the release of the poster, speculations about 'The Greatest of All Time' being a remake of the Hollywood film 'Gemini Man' intensified.

Venkat Prabhu's statement

The 2019 Hollywood blockbuster film stars Will Smith in the lead role and depicts the struggle of a retired assassin who is tormented by a younger, stronger and sharper clone of himself. However, director Venkat Prabhu quashed all the rumours by confirming that the film is not a remake. Refusing to discuss the details of Vijay's double avatar, Venkat earlier told reporters, 'It is an original script.' The production of 'The Greatest of All Time' is in its final stages. After the Russia schedule, the producers will focus on post-production of the film.

