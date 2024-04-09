'Aankhe khol diya...', Social media users hail Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth's trailer | See Reactions

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth's trailer is out now

When you have passion in your mind and dreams in your eyes, no matter how many hurdles come your way, it can't stop you from achieving your goal. There is a similar story of Srikanth Bolla. His biopic will soon be hitting the big screens. Rajkummar Rao will be seen playing the visually impaired industrialist. Today the makers of Srikanth have shared the trailer of this film. Rajkummar shines in every frame. And seems like this one will be a heartwarming watch.

Watch the trailer here:

Powerful trailer by Rajkummar Rao

There is a line by APJ Abdul Kalam, 'Dreams are not what you see while sleeping, it is what does not let you sleep'. Srikanth's trailer starts with this line. Then a person says that he wants to become the first visually challenged President of the country. It is none other than Srikanth (Rajkummar Rao). Even though the people sitting there start laughing at him, APJ Abdul Kalam seems surprised to hear his words.

The trailer further shows how despite being blind, Srikanth considers himself not weak but strong. Despite no light, he worked hard and achieved 98 percent in 12th and dreamed of studying at IIT. After hard work, Srikanth finally gets admission to an engineering college in the US, but due to being blind, he is not allowed to board the flight. After this, Srikanth starts his own business, in which he provides work to disabled people. Every scene of the trailer is giving goosebumps.

Twitter reaction

Social media users have applauded the makers of Srikanth for their earnest effort. Some Twitter reactions are given below:

Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth is releasing in theaters on May 10, 2024. The film also stars Jyothika and Alaya F in lead roles.

