After Srikanth, Rajkummar Rao to romance Wamiqa Gabbi in Dinesh Vijan's next?

Rajkumar Rao is gearing up for his next release, Srikanth. The film is based on the life history of Srikanth Bholla, who did not let his impaired vision stop his run and became the CEO and founder of Hyderabad-based Bollant Industries. Amid all this, Rajkummar Rao has reportedly united with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films for an upcoming romantic comedy. Moreover, this time the Newton actor will be seen romancing a new actress in this film.

The pairing of Rajkumar and Wamiqa?

According to reports, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi are all set to share the screen in an upcoming romantic comedy produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The film promises to be a joyous mix of love, laughter, and heart-touching moments. According to reports, Maddock Films has finalised a new love story starring Rao and Gabbi in the lead roles. The plot and other details are shrouded in mystery at the moment, but it is believed to be a quirky romantic drama set in a small town, revolving around a couple caught in an unusual situation.

Although details about the film's story have been kept under wraps, reports suggest it will be a fresh take on modern relationships. You can expect witty dialogue, relatable characters, and a dose of feel-good romance from this film. Dinesh Vijan, known for producing films like 'Stree', 'Badlapur' and 'Ludo', has a knack for telling stories that appeal to the audience.

Awaiting official confirmation

It is reported that 'Maharani' web series director Karan Sharma will direct this upcoming film. The project is his second collaboration with Maddock Films after 'Shiddat 2', which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi as the leading lady opposite Sunny Kaushal. However, these news have not been confirmed yet by either the artist or the producer.

