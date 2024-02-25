Suriya 43: Sudha Kongara-Suriya's film will be shot at THESE locations | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Sudha Kongara-Suriya's film shoot locations finalised

The 2020 National Award-winning film 'Soorarai Pottru' was liked a lot by the audience. This is the reason why the Hindi remake of this film of Surya is also being made. And now the same actor-director duo of Sudha Kongara and Suriya is coming back together/ Yes! you read that right, Surya is once again working on his next film with director Sudha Kongara. At present its temporary name has been kept as 'Surya 43'.

Surya 43 cast and story

Along with Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, and Vijay Varma will be seen in lead roles with him in the film. Surya 43's music has been composed by GV Prakash. Amidst the continuous discussion about the film, a new update has come to the fore. According to media reports, the first schedule of the film will be shot in Chidambaram, Haryana, Madurai, and Trichy.

Moreover, It is being told that the film can be named 'Poornanuru'. Additionally, it is also being said that this film will be inspired by real events. The story of Surya 43 is reportedly about a gangster from Madurai who takes revenge from the people close to him for something kept under suspense.

Suriya's next with Disha and Bobby

Sudha Kongara has already revealed that the film is not a biography but is based on real-life events. Talking about the work front, Surya is busy these days with Kanguva. These days he is engrossed in the dubbing work of the film. Directed by Shiva, this film is a period-action drama. The shooting of the film was completed in January.

Currently, Kanguva is in the post-production phase. It is likely to be released on the big screen this year. Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Bobby Deol are in lead roles along with Surya in the film. The music of this film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

