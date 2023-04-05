Shaakuntalam Song Mallika Mallika: Fans Recreate Samantha’s Princess-Like Look| Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha Ruth Prabhu's still from Shaakuntalam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses and with a good cause. The actress has been seen doing very gritty and dark roles in her recent few releases such as The Family Man, Yashoda, and her upcoming Citadel. Her recent release Shaakuntalam took all her fans by surprise to see her in a Disney princess-like role where she looks so pretty and graceful.

With one of the very first princess-like roles played by such a big actress, it was obvious that the internet was watching and it has set abuzz. Everyone is recreating the actress's look on her song 'Mallika Mallika' and it has become a new trend. Everyone, from small children to adults, is making their version of Shaakuntalam on social media.

See what the fans are creating on their social media,

Samantha’s upcoming projects

Samantha is currently juggling multiple projects simultaneously as she is promoting for Shaakuntalam, shooting for Citadel, and also preparing for Kushi without any breaks in between. Up ahead she has all these along with a few unannounced projects.

