Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks ethereal in 'Mallika Mallika' from 'Shaakuntalam' | Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is no damsel in distress in her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. The trailer of the movie already created the next level of excitement among fans and now a new song Mallika Mallika has been released. The actress looks breathtakingly ethereal in the music video. The song Mallika Mallika is sung by Ramya Behara, the music for Mallika Mallika has been composed by Mani Sharma while the lyrics have been penned by Prashant Ingole. The movie will hit cinema halls worldwide on 14th April.

The massively mounted film Shaakuntalam based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’ is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada. The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan. The film is helmed by director Gunasekhar and marks a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty making the film extraordinary.

About Shaakuntalam

Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar (Rudhramadevi) and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. The film also features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty. 'Shaakuntalam' revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame, respectively. It will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Earlier the movie was slated to release on 4th November last year, but it got delayed during post-production as the movie was converted into a 3D format. The movie also stars Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, Gautami, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta, and Kabir Bedi among others.

