Sayyeshaa's birthday wish for hubby Arya is awwdorable; shares FIRST photos of their daughter Ariana

The gorgeous South diva, Sayyeshaa Saigal's birthday wish for her hubby Arya is making the internet gush about the adorable post. The actress introduced her tiny bundle of joy to all her fans on the occasion of her husband's birthday. She took to her Twitter handle and posted the first photos of her daughter, Ariana, with her loving husband Arya. Sayyeshaa embraced motherhood a year back on July 23, 2021 and welcomed her first child into this world.

Sayyeshaa's birthday post read, "Happy Birthday my love! You are the best husband, father and human being ever! We are so blessed to have you in our lives! Thank you for being mine. I love you forever and beyond! @arya_offl Meet our baby girl Ariana!". As soon as the photos were shared on social media, fans couldn't keep their calm and started commenting on the post and showered love on the 'happy family'. One of the users wrote, "One Of My Favourite Pair Mam. Stay Blessed and Happy Forever". Another commented, "Cutttiiieeee" with kiss emojis. "Ariana looks so cute, God Bless", added another user. Fans also expressed their love for the handsome hunk and wished him on his birthday.

For the unversed, Sayyeshaa is the daughter of yesteryear Bollywood actors Sumeet Saigal and Shaheen Banu. She tied the knot with Arya in 2019. They got married in a grand ceremony in the presence of their family and friends. The couple has an age gap of 17 years. Their love affair started on the sets of their first collaboration, 'Ghajinikanth', which was released in 2018. Their wedding was attended by a bunch of celebrities including Rana Daggubati, Sanjay Dutt, Tamil superstar Suriya and brother Karthi.

On the work front, Sayyeshaa was last seen in 'Yuvarathnaa', she shared the screen with the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Released in 2021 film marked the actress's debut in the Kannada cinema.

