Dilip Kumar’s 100th Birth Anniversary: Saira Banu gets emotional, fans say ‘true love never dies'

Dilip Kumar’s 100th Birth Anniversary: To celebrate the late legendary actor's birthday, Film Heritage Foundation has organised a two-day film festival titled Dilip Kumar Hero of Heroes. Saira Banu arrived at the opening ceremony of the event, and upon seeing a poster of Dilip, she got emotional. In a video shared online, Saira was seen caressing a poster of Dilip Kumar at the screening as she got teary-eyed. The veteran actress looked evergreen in a black kurta set. Farida Jalal, Asha Parikh, Waheeda Rehman, Prem Chopra, Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha, Ramesh Sippy, Divya Dutta and other celebs were also spotted at the screening.

Saira and Dilip have always defined what is true love. Reacting to the emotional video, fans showered love and support to Saira Banu in the comment section. A user wrote “Sayad hi kisi ne kisi ko itni mohabaat ki hogi (Only a few can love someone like her).” Another said, “Their love is an example for us,” added another one. A comment read, "Aaj ki duniya me ab aisi mohabbat dhundne se bhi nahi mile gi." Several also claimed that 'True love never dies."

In the two-day film festival (Saturday-Sunday), Dilip Kumar’s critically-acclaimed movies, including Aan (1952), Devdas (1955), Ram Aur Shyam (1967) and Shakti (1982), will be screened in over 30 cinema halls and 20 cities across the country.

Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu. They had been married for 55 years before the latter passed away last year owing to a prolonged illness. Saira and Dilip had an age difference of 22 years but in front of their love age is just a number. The couple tied the knot on October 11, 1966.

Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, the veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s career spanned over six decades. He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). He was last seen in 'Qila' in 1998.

Dilip Kumar's capability wasn't limited to performing serious roles. He played a light-hearted or comical character in a commercial film too with equal ease. He will always remain alive in the hearts of his millions of fans through all of these remarkable films.

