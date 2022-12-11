Anushka Sharma's post for Virat Kohli after he hit his 72nd century is unmissable and cute!

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/\@ANVI05S Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose together.

Anushka Sharma is a proud wife as husband-cricketer Virat Kohli hit his 72nd century in international cricket against Bangladesh. Kohli hit his hundred in the third ODI against Bangladesh at Chattogram on Saturday. Following this, Anushka gave a shout-out to the former Indian captain in her Instagram story. Sharing a picture from Virat's big moment, the actress simply wrote '100' along with two heart emojis.

Image Source : TWITTER/@SIDDHAR70172885/ANUSHKA SHARMAAnushka Sharma's post for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's 72nd hundred

Virat etched out his 72nd century in international cricket to surpass Ricky Ponting's record of 71 international centuries. This was the right-hander's 44th ODI century which came after a gap of three years in the 50-over format. India posted a mammoth score of 409 runs, propelled by Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli's superb knocks at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram in the final ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh.

It seemed like India's batting will once again falter as has been the case in the series but the duo of Virat and Kishan forged a partnership for the ages to scare the Bangladeshi bowlers, plundering them for runs all over the park. The batting pair put on a run-fest for the Indian fans who had been deprived of a scintillating performance throughout the series.

Kishan and Virat piled on the misery for the Bangladeshi bowlers as they amassed runs at will to share a massive 290-run partnership for the second wicket while reaching individual milestones in the process. The duo helped India breach the 400-run mark for the sixth time in ODI cricket.

Anushka and Virat

Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year.

On the professional front, Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release. Backed by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. It marks Babil's official acting debut in films.

Next, Anushka will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

(With ANI inputs)

