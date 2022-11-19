Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli enjoy vacation in Uttarakhand with Vamika; pose with fans

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/TWITTER/@MAYANKBHADOURI5 Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli enjoy vacation in Uttarakhand

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently spending quality time with their daughter Vamika. After the T20 World Cup, Virat was given a much-needed break as he along with his family headed to Uttarakhand. Well, the couple's fans have been closely following their journey and photos available online are proof. Virat-Anushka visited the holy place Kainchi Dham in Nainital and sought blessings from Lord Hanuman with their baby girl. Bundled up in cosy and comfy outfits, the duo posed with their fans who bumped into them there. Notably, they also visited the famous Neem Karoli Baba Ashram to seek blessings.

Several images of the duo from the hill station have surfaced online. In one of the photos, one can see Anushka holding Vamika in her arms.

Recently, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen twinning as they got clicked at the Mumbai airport. All eyes were on Virushka as they step out in their matching winter outfits. They were spotted in matching white sweatshirts and black pants. The Indian cricketer's sweatshirt had his wife Anushka Sharma's initials on it. Virat was also seen in pair of glasses and carrying a black puffer jacket along with a black backpack. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma was seen sporting the cutest Jacquemus bucket hat.

Anushka Sharma's Upcoming Project

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma, who is currently busy shooting for Jhulan Goswami's biopic 'Chakda Xpress' has been sharing BTS from the sets. The film marks her comeback to the big screen after four years. She was last seen in the 2018 release Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The actress is working extremely hard, going all out and about to make her big comeback. She has now started shooting the last schedule of her sports drama in Mumbai.

The Netflix film, which is based on the life and times of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream -- to play cricket.

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career. Meanwhile, Chakda Xpress starring Anushka Sharma in the titular role, is helmed by Prosit Roy. The film is currently in production. It is said to be released next year.

