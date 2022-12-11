Sunday, December 11, 2022
     
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Wedding Anniversary: Actress shares goofy photos, memes to celebrate

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and dropped a picture of the Indian cricketer resting following Anushka’s delivery and memes trolling them, along with a sweet wedding anniversary wish.

Ridhi Suri Edited By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: December 11, 2022 13:56 IST
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Wedding Anniversary post

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Wedding Anniversary: Bollywood's adorable couple is celebrating five years of togetherness. On this special occasion, the actress shared goofy and unseen photos with her hubby on her Instagram handle. Anushka took to her Instagram and dropped a picture of the Indian cricketer resting following Anushka’s delivery and memes trolling them, along with a sweet wedding anniversary wish. To add more fun to the photos, she also mentioned the significance of each of them in the caption.

 

