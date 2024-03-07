Thursday, March 07, 2024
     
Sandeep Reddy Vanga offers his hair at Tirupati Temple after Animal success, bald look surprises internet

A video of Sandeep Reddy Vanga has surfaced on the internet, in which he is seen standing on the temple premises. . The director has offered his hair to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala. After Arjun Reddy's success, Vanga was always seen with long hair and a thick beard.

Sakshi Verma Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: March 07, 2024 11:57 IST
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sandeep Reddy Vanga's bald look surprises internet

Since the film Animal was released, its actor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been in the news. While some praised the film, others were seen calling its story anti-women. But this movie left no stone unturned in terms of earnings. Now the film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has shaved his head and offered his hair at Tirupati Balaji Temple. 

For the unversed, the practice of donating hair has been going on in Tirumala temple for years. It is said that whoever does this, their wishes are fulfilled. Besides, a mythological story is also told behind it.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga shaved his head

A video of Sandeep Reddy Vanga has surfaced on the internet, in which he is seen standing on the temple premises. In the video, his look looks very different from before. Along with the head hair, he has also shaved his beard and mustache. The controversial director has offered his hair to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala. After Arjun Reddy's success, Vanga was always seen with long hair and a thick beard. Even if you focus on the hero of his film, they are always seen with a thick beard. Be it Vijay Deverakonda in Arjun Reddy, Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh or Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, all of these Vanga heroes had thick beards. 

Animal was a huge hit

The film Animal is one of the best-grossing films in recent times. According to Sainik's report, the film has collected Rs 553 crore in India and Rs 915 crore worldwide. A unique story of a father-son relationship has been shown in this movie. The entire Animal album was a huge hit as well. Along with this, artists like Trupti Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna also got special recognition.

Ranbir received the Filmfare Award for Animal

Ranbir Kapoor received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor Popular for Animal, whereas Vikrant Massey won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor Critic' for his film 12th Fail. Apart from this, the film won awards in many other categories including Bhupinder Babbal for Best Playback Singer and Harshvardhan Rameshwar for Best Background Score.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Temple with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Orry on 27th birthday

