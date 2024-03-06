Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Temple with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Orry on 27th birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi gave a closer look of her outfit for the day on Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 27th birthday today. On this occasion, the actor visited Tirumala Balaji temple in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, and friend Orry (Orhaan Avatramani). A video of Janhvi has surfaced on social media in which she can be seen engrossed in the devotion of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. For those who don't know Janhvi was born on 6 March 1997 to late female superstar Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi reached Tirumala temple

Janhvi Kapoor reached Tirumala temple on Wednesday afternoon. On this occasion, the Dhadak actor paid obeisance at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala in a traditional orange-pink saree. During this, the actress was also spotted in a makeup-free look. While on the other hand, her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and friend Orry were also seen wearing traditional outfits. Moreover, this is not the first time that Janhvi has reached Tirumala temple. She often visits Tirupati temple with friends and family.

Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures on Instagram

Janhvi gave a closer look of her outfit for the day on Instagram. The actor posted several pictures in the South Indian dress-up on Instagram.

Upcoming films of Janhvi Kapoor

On the occasion of Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, the actor's new film opposite RRR star Ram Charan Teja was also announced. The title of the film has not been decided yet. Apart from this, the actor will next be seen in Devara: Part 1. This film will mark Janhvi's Telugu debut as an actor. And she will be seen sharing screen space with RRR actor Jr. NTR for the first time. Apart from this, she also has Ulajh opposite Gulshan Devaiah and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi opposite Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.

