'Biggest cheerleader', Khushi Kapoor's heartwarming birthday wish for Janhvi wins internet | Read Post

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 27th birthday. On this special day, her sister and best friend, Khushi Kapoor has shared some of their childhood photos and wished her on Instagram. While sharing some childhood pictures, Khushi has also funnily roasted her elder sister as well. In the photos, Janhvi can be seen showering love on her younger one.

Janhvi Kapoor shares a beautiful bond with her younger sister. She often praises her on and off social media. On her sister's special day, Khushi shared childhood pictures with her. While sharing these pictures, Khushi wrote in one of the photos, 'Happy birthday to my favorite human being. I love you the most.' Khushi also shared another photo, in which Janhvi can be seen kissing her. 'My biggest cheerleader and headache', the second caption read.

Both the Kapoor sisters were last seen in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The Bollywood actors did not only enjoy themselves to the fullest, but their fashion statements were a statement in it self. Janhvi and Khushi also wore South Indian sarees at the last event, which was also liked by social media users.

On Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's work front

Talking about the upcoming projects of these sisters of the Kapoor family, their fans will see Janhvi in Devara: Part 1. This film will mark Janhvi's Telugu debut as an actor. And she will be seen sharing screen space with RRR actor Jr. NTR for the first time. Apart from this, she also has Ulajh opposite Gulshan Devaiah and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi opposite Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.

Whereas, Khushi Kapoor made her debut as an actor with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. This movie was released on OTT in 2023. There is talk about Khushi working opposite Sara Ali Khan's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on the big screen.

