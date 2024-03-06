Nita, Isha Ambani perform to 'Ghar More Pardesiya' at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nita, Isha Ambani perform to 'Ghar More Pardesiya'

The pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant have garnered considerable attention and excitement. Renowned figures from Bollywood, as well as various other celebrities and international personalities, graced the occasion, adding to its allure. From B-Town stars to members of the Ambani family, everyone enthusiastically participated in the festivities, showcasing their dance moves, which have since become viral sensations through pictures and videos. And now, a new video emerged on the internet from the Sangeet Ceremony of the pre-wedding festivities featuring an enchanting performance by Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani.

The mother-daughter duo dazzled the audience with their performance on the popular track 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from the movie Kalank during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In the video, Nita Ambani can be seen dancing gracefully in a shimmering golden and silver saree, while Isha complemented her in a matching ensemble. Nita and Isha synchronised their steps flawlessly as they received cheers from the enthusiastic crowd. The duo captivates viewers with their impeccable dance moves and expressions, earning widespread adoration on social media. This enchanting dance performance has truly touched the hearts of countless people online.

Their dance took place during the second day of the three-day pre-wedding festivities. In addition to performing with her daughter, Nita Ambani was spotted joining her husband, Mukesh Ambani, for a romantic dance. As part of their performance, the couple intertwined snippets of their fondest recent memories, including the joy of welcoming grandchildren and new additions to the family. Their enchanting performance garnered admiration from all present, with many enthusiastically cheering them on.

Anant Radhika's Sangeet Ceremony

The extravagant evening featured performances by renowned figures such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others. Numerous other Bollywood luminaries were also seen gracing the occasion, including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt were also among the attendees of this grand celebration.

The wedding festivities are in anticipation of the upcoming nuptials between Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, scheduled to take place later this year.

