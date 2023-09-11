CONFIRMED! Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj to collaborate for Thalaivar 171 | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rajinikanth

After the massive success of 'Jailer', Rajinikanth is back with another project. The superstar is set to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj for next 'Thalaivar 171'. The announcement was shared by the official Twitter page of Sun Pictures. Lokesh, who is busy wrapping up the post-production of Leo, will direct Rajinikanth in the film. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the upcoming movie. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced shortly.

To be produced by Sun Pictures, the film has actions by Anbariv. Rajini, who has wrapped the shooting of 'Lal Salaam', in which he has played an extended cameo, is expected to begin filming for 'Thailaivar 171', soon.

Recently, Rajinikanth was seen in Jailer. Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial got its theatrical release on August 10. The film shattered records at the box office and earned more than Rs 500 crore worldwide and crossed Rs 200 crore in India. It emerged as the biggest opening in Tamil cinema this year as it earned Rs 44.50 crore on Day 1 of its release. Apart from its Tamil belt, the film also performed well in Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. On Day 23, the film collected Rs 1.60 crore in all languages. The total domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 329.83 crore.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran, Jailer also stars Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Mirna Menon, Mohanlal, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in important roles. The film follows the story of a retired jailer who will leave no stone unturned to nab a powerful prisoner who can use his influence to escape jail. Jailer released amid the blockbuster success of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. However, it successfully scripted a history.

Jailer on OTT

Amazon Prime Video has reserved the rights of Rajinikanth's Jailer. The film premiered on September 7 amid the release of Atlee's Jawan. Cinema buffs who are planning to watch Jailer on OTT should have the Amazon Prime Membership plan which starts at Rs 299 per month.

