After Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar congratulates PM Modi on G20 summit

The G20 Leaders' Summit ended on September 10, Sunday. On the last day of the Summit, Bollywood actors congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. After Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar thanked PM Modi for the 'Bharat's' leadership on Twitter, now X.

Taking it to the platform, Akshay Kumar quote tweeted a video shared by the official handle of PM Narendra Modi. The actor wrote, "One Earth, One Family, One future. What a splendid way to mark a historic #G20Summit. Bharat’s leadership has proved that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is the reality of the new world order. As proud Indians, we hold our heads high today. Thank you Modi ji…thanks everyone who made us feel on top of the world. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat."

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's tweet:

Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday also shared a tweet on the G20 Summit and congratulated PM Modi. Congratulations to Hon. "PM

@narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future," Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

Check here:

The G20 Summit brought together prominent world leaders on the same platform. The guests' list included Argentina President Alberto Fernandez, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, Brazil President Lula Da Silva, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, UAE President Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and others.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is thriving success with his film Jawan. The film crossed Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's latest release OMG 2 also entered the Rs 100 crore club.

