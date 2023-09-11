Jawan Box Office Collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan's film CREATES another record on its first Sunday

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

It has been four days since Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan hit the silver screen and the film is inching towards becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time surpassing Pathaan, which earned over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as the female lead and the antagonist respectively.

On its opening day, the film became the biggest opener in Hindi of all time and continues to shatter multiple records at the box office with each passing day. On its Day 4, Jawan created yet another record and became the highest single day in Hindi. The film earned Rs 81 crore on its first Sunday in theatres and surpassed its Day 1 earnings, which was Rs 75 crore, according to Sacnilk.com.

On Day 2, Jawan earned Rs 53.23 crore and Rs 77.83 on Day 3. The total collection of the action drama stands at Rs 287.06 crore, as per early estimates. The overall Hindi occupancy was registered at 70.77 per cent on Sunday and the highest occupancy rate was witnessed during the evening shows, for a change.

Jawan occupancy rate on September 10, Hindi

Morning shows: 53.71 per cent

Afternoon shows: 76.54 per cent

Evening shows: 83.06 per cent

Night shows: 69.78 per cent

Jawan was one of the highly-anticipated films of this year as it marked the amalgamation of the noted stars from South and the King of Bollywood, SRK. Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi starred opposite Shahid Kapoor in the Prime Video series Farzi and Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha. Jawan also brings together Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara for the first time. However, Vijay Sethupathi, who played Kaali Gaikwad in Jawan, had worked with Nayanthara in multiple films including Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Jawan is now cinemas near you.

