Sunday, September 10, 2023
     
Jawan craze pulls Bengaluru WFH employee to work on laptop while watching film

One of the SRK's fan from Bengaluru couldn't stop herself from watching the film Jawan on first day without affecting her office work. She chose an unique way to balance both.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 10, 2023 22:56 IST
jawan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWITTER Jawan is one its way to become biggest Bollywood film ever

How far can you go to watch a film in theatre without affecting you office work? But when you are a Shah Rukh Khan fan, there cannot be any limit to express love towards the actor and his films. A resident of Bengaluru named Neelangana Noopur recently shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) featuring herself working on laptop while watching SRK's Jawan on the first day of its release. In the picture, she showcased her opened laptop with Jawan being screened in the back. 

Check out her post:

In the caption, she wrote, ''When #Jawan first day is important but life is #peakbengaluru. Observed at a #Bangalore INOX. No emails or Teams sessions were harmed in taking this pic.''

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan set to become FIRST actor in Bollywood to have 2 films scoring over Rs 1,000 cr in single year

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is currently the first choice of moviegoers. The film is even performing exceptionally well at the box office. It became first-ever Hindi film to mint over Rs 200 crore in just three days and is on a mission to become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. 

About the film

Also Read: 'Under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness': SRK congratulates PM Modi on G20

Directed by Tamil director Atlee Kumar, the film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in key roles. Deepika Padukone plays an important cameo in the film. Jawan is backed by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment. It was released in theatres on September 7 after being postponed for nearly two months due to pending post-production work. 

