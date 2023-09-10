'Under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness': SRK congratulates PM Modi on G20

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM PM Narendra Modi (left) and Shah Rukh Khan (right)

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently basking the success of his latest release Jawan, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to congratulate Prime MInister Narendra Modi on the success of India's G20 Presidency. In his tweet, he even mentioned that under PM Modi's leadership, ''we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness.''

Check out his post:

The 57-year-old actor reshared a video posted by PM Modi, which mentioned how productively discussion were held at the Delhi G20 Summit. In the caption, he wrote, ''Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future…''

On Sunday, September 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the two-day G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, has announced the conclusion of the mega event in New Delhi and handed over the gavel to Brazilian President Lula Da Silva.

SRK on work front

Shah Rukh Khan'a latest release Jawan has created a havoc at the box office not only at the domestic level but globally. The film has collected over Rs 200 crore in just three days of its theatrical release. This is actor's second film of the year after blockbuster Pathaan, which grossed over Rs 1,000 crore.

He will next be seen in Dunki. The film will also feature Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in significant roles. It is expected to release in December. Apart from this, he will also make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3.

