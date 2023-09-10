Nora Fatehi thanks PM Narendra Modi for supporting quake-hit Morocco, says ‘Moroccans are grateful’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nora Fatehi is of Moroccan descent.

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi, who is of Moroccan descent, has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his heartfelt condolences and support to Morocco, following a devastating earthquake that left the nation reeling.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck Morocco with a powerful force. The natural calamity has so far claimed the lives of over 2,000 people and left thousands injured.

The earthquake was felt in many cities of Morocco including Rabat and Casablanca. In a heartwarming gesture of solidarity and compassion, PM Modi extended his condolences and support to the quake-hit country.

Also Read: Will Sunny Deol NOT contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections? Watch what actor said in Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”

Nora took to Instagram Stories on Saturday evening, and shared a message for the PM, which read as "Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this big support! You were one of the first countries to raise awareness and extend a helping hand! The Moroccan people are very thankful and grateful! Jai Hind!”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nora Fatehi's Instagram Stories

Also Read: Ajay Devgn wishes Akshay Kumar on birthday, asks people to contact him for 'rescue'

Nora Fatehi on work front

On the work front, Nora will be next seen in a titular role for the first time ever, opposite Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in a sports-action film titled, Crakk.

She also has films such as Matka, Dancing Dad, and Kunal Kemmu’s Madgaon Express in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi is currently busy with the ongoing annual G20 Summit in New Delhi, where top world leaders including US President Joe Biden, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among others have arrived.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Entertainment News