Will Sunny Deol not contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections? Watch what actor said in Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sunny Deol in Aap Ki Adalat

Sunny Deol on Aap Ki Adalat: Gadar 2's lead actor Sunny Deol is the latest personality to sit into the witness box and face questions and accusation from India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma. His latest film became an all-time blockbuster and recently crossed the coveted Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. On the show, the actor spoke on various topics and answered tough questions asked by the senior journalist. One such question was related to his political career.

Rajat Sharma: After the success of Gadar 2, will you still be able to focus on your political career or do more films?

Sunny Deol: I am not fit for politics....I will not like to contest election anymore. It will be good if I continue to work only as an actor.

After this India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma asked the actor, ''What if Modi ji insisted?'' In reply, Sunny Deol said, ''I think Modi Ji understands that this boy Sunny is doing good service for the country as an actor, and he should continue to do so. Even people want I should give them good cinema in which I have expertise. I want to make good films for our youth so that they become motivated, be positive. I think we should always be positive and we are proud of what we are.''

The actor further added and said that his attendence record in Parliament is very poor and didn't ask a single question in the House.

On his attendence, India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma said that Sunny Deol went to Parliament only 19 times in the last three-and-a-half years and asked just one question. The senior journalist even mentioned that the actor had skipped 2021 and 2022 Winter Session and this year's Monsoon Session.

In his defence, the actor said, ''I don't say it's a good thing to have a low attendance. When I joined politics, I started to realize, it is not my world. But I did all the work that I had to do in my constituency. I will continue to do so, whether I attend the House or not. There is security, and I face problems. As an actor when I go there, crowds surround me. This is our shortcoming. I have a long list of work that I did for my constituency. In politics as a profession, I am a misfit.... I am only able as an actor. Earlier I became a director, a producer. I left everything because I am good at being an actor.''

Sunny Deol won the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s ticket in the 2019 General Elections, defeating Congress' Sunil Jakhar.

Latest Entertainment News