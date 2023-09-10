WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor photobombs actress Madelyn Cline as he attends US Open

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Ranbir Kapoor is currently in the US along with wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha

Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently enjoying vacation in the US along with their daughter Raha. Several pictures and videos of the celebrity couple are doing rounds recently of their fun time together in New York. They were also spotted watching a US Open game in the city and a video of Ranbir Kapoor photobombing Stranger Things' actress went viral on the internet.

In the video, Madelyn can be seen enjoying the game with a drink in her hand. Suddently, camera focuses on her and she appears on the big titantron. But what caught everyone's attention was when Ranbir Kapoor, who was sitting next to her, leans for a split second towards her to come in the camera frame and poses with a 'V' sign.

Madelyn Cline is a popular American actress. She is popularly known for her role as Sarah Cameron on the Netflix's series titled Outer Banks and as Whiskey in 2022 release Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Ranbir Kapoor on work front

The 40-year-old actor was last seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. The film performed well at the box office and was a moderate hit. He is currently busy with his upcoming action thriller, Animal, written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Apart from him, the film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Animal is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 1.

