Shah Rukh Khan set to become FIRST actor in Bollywood to have 2 films scoring over Rs 1,000 cr in single year

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is actor's second release of 2023 after Pathaan, which became and all time blockbuster. Looking at Jawan's box office collections for the first three days, trade analysts are predicting that the film is following the same path as that of Pathaan, which grossed over Rs 1,000 crore. If things go right in the coming days, Jawan will become SRK's second film to achieve this feat and the actor will be first and only one in Hindi cinema with two films in Rs 1,000 crore club in a single year.

Jawan box office report

The Atlee Kumar directorial was released in theatres on September 7 and created a havoc at the box office. Its advance ticket sales figures were enough to speak about its opening day collections. Jawan made Rs 65.50 crore on its Day 1, which was nearly 19 percent higher than Pathaan. However, the next day the figures dropped due to a non holiday Friday but the film picked up again on Saturday and minted Rs 68.72 crore.

After three days, the total nett collection currently stands at Rs 180.45 crore, which is nearly Rs 20 crore more than Pathaan. If this pace continues, it will easily enter the coveted Rs 1,000 crore club within a few days, as there are no big releases coming in the next few days.

About the film Jawan

Apart from SRK, Jawan also stara Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles. The film is the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with Atlee Kumar, who is known for directing Theri (2016) and Mersal (2017).

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan is seen playing a double role and several different avatars and looks.

