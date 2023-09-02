Jailer OTT release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth's blockbuster?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia for Jailer

Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer got its theatrical release on August 10. Starring Rajinikanth, the crime-thriller is all set to get an OTT release. Yes, you read it right. The film will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Jailer OTT release

Amazon Prime Video has reserved the rights of Rajinikanth's Jailer. The film will premiere on the platform from September 7 amid the release of Atlee's Jawan. Cinema buffs who are planning to watch Jailer on OTT should have the Amazon Prime Membership plan which starts at Rs 299 per month.

Amazon Prime Membership Fee

Monthly prime, 1 month: Rs 299

Quarterly prime, 3 months: Rs 599

Annual prime, 12 months: Rs 1499

Annual prime lite, 12 months: Rs 999

Jailer's box office success

Jailer shattered records at the box office and earned more than Rs 500 crore worldwide and crossed Rs 200 crore in India. It emerged as the biggest opening in Tamil cinema this year as it earned Rs 44.50 crore on Day 1 of its release. Apart from its Tamil belt, the film also performed well in Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. On Day 23, the film collected Rs 1.60 crore in all languages. The total domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 329.83 crore.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran, Jailer also stars Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Mirna Menon, Mohanlal, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in important roles. The film follows the story of a retired jailer who will leave no stone unturned to nab a powerful prisoner who can use his influence to escape jail. Jailer released amid the blockbuster success of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. However, it successfully scripted a history.

