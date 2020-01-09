Thursday, January 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Regional Cinema News
  5. Rajinikanth’s Darbar releases today. Thalaivar fans gather at theaters early morning to watch the film

Rajinikanth’s Darbar releases today. Thalaivar fans gather at theaters early morning to watch the film

Like every other Rajinikanth film, Darbar also hit the screens early morning today and hundreds of fans gathered to enjoy the cop-drama. Check out Twitter reactions here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 09, 2020 7:05 IST
rajinikanth darbar movie review
Image Source : TWITTER

Rajinikanth fans gather at theaters early morning to watch Darbar

South Indian superstar Rajinikanth has once again taken over the theaters as well as social media with the release of his cop-drama Darbar. Thalaivar fans were eagerly waiting for the film’s release and in order to celebrate, they have already flooded the theaters in Chennai and are bursting firecrackers in the city. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the cop drama has been the most-awaited film and also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Nawab Shah and Yogi Babu in important roles.

Talking about how the actor landed up the film, Rajinikanth earlier said, “After watching Ramana, I asked Murugadoss if he has got a script for me and it has taken these many years for a project to come along. The director approached me with the Darbar script after the release of Petta.”

Like every other Rajinikanth film, Darbar also hit the screens early morning today and hundreds of fans gathered to enjoy the film. They have also announced it to be the blockbuster and are singing praise of Rajini’s otherworldly action scenes. One twitter user wrote, #Darbar - Paisa Vasool entertainment so far from @ARMurugadoss with his trademark brainy episodes and elevation sequences. #Thalaivar steals the show all the way with his infectious energy level. MASS” Check out more Twitter reactions here-

Not just Rajinikanth’s Darbar but another South Indian superstars Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has released today. It would be interesting to see how these films compete at the box office. For now, Rajinikanth is winning people’s hearts hands down. Fans have installed big cut-outs of his Darbar looks all across Chennai. Additionally, the film has broken all records when it comes to advance booking the tickets.

Watch Rajinikanth’s Darbar trailer-

 

Also read: Darbar Motion Poster: Salman Khan shares Rajinikanth’s daredevil cop avatar

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News