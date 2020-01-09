Rajinikanth’s Darbar releases today. Thalaivar fans gather at theaters early morning to watch the film

Image Source : TWITTER Rajinikanth fans gather at theaters early morning to watch Darbar

South Indian superstar Rajinikanth has once again taken over the theaters as well as social media with the release of his cop-drama Darbar. Thalaivar fans were eagerly waiting for the film’s release and in order to celebrate, they have already flooded the theaters in Chennai and are bursting firecrackers in the city. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the cop drama has been the most-awaited film and also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Nawab Shah and Yogi Babu in important roles.

Talking about how the actor landed up the film, Rajinikanth earlier said, “After watching Ramana, I asked Murugadoss if he has got a script for me and it has taken these many years for a project to come along. The director approached me with the Darbar script after the release of Petta.”

Like every other Rajinikanth film, Darbar also hit the screens early morning today and hundreds of fans gathered to enjoy the film. They have also announced it to be the blockbuster and are singing praise of Rajini’s otherworldly action scenes. One twitter user wrote, #Darbar - Paisa Vasool entertainment so far from @ARMurugadoss with his trademark brainy episodes and elevation sequences. #Thalaivar steals the show all the way with his infectious energy level. MASS” Check out more Twitter reactions here-

Some thing "HUGE" is waiting in the second half.#Darbar#DarbarFDFS #DarbarReview pic.twitter.com/b0qANbYuGW — Trendz Rajini® (@TrendzRajini) January 8, 2020

At Kasi, one of #Thalaivar @rajinikanth most prestigious theatre for FDFS! 💥



Again the child inside me is very excited to meet the SUPERSTAR whom I adored and admired watching on screen.



Then. Now. Forever. ❤️#RajiniForLife #DarbarThiruvizha #DarbarFDFS #Darbar pic.twitter.com/bzXxFRAY6N — Rukshanth Dharmaraja (@rukshanth_ram) January 8, 2020

Delhi to Chennai for him, i don't knw Tamil but it was my dream to watch his movie with his fans FDFS at @RohiniSilverScr ♥️ #Darbar #DarbarThiruvizhaAtRohini #DarbarFDFS pic.twitter.com/a8Ji3IOwIy — Saahiil Sharma (@iamsaahiil) January 8, 2020

#DarbarReview

One word :- M-A-S-T-E-R-P-I-E-C-E#Thalaivar Nailed it.

BGM is awesome

Thriller is outstanding and "Asli mein villain hu beta ye kaisa laga" is the life of movie.#Rajinikanth sir acting is on top level

⭐⭐⭐⭐🌠 /5#DarbarThiruvizha #Darbar #DarbarFDFS pic.twitter.com/ki2Isi4n6G — Mahesh Babu fan (@Khushal_Offl) January 9, 2020

RAJINIFIED THRILLER !

Darbar is the film that every Thalaivar fan was eagerly waiting for so many years.

ARM strikes Gold. The King rules every scene

THALAIVAR CHUMMA KIZHICHI IRUKAARU ! Extraordinary film#DARBARFDFS #DarbarReview #DarbarThiruvizha #Darbar #DarbarPongal — Kousik Karthikeyan (@kousik23) January 8, 2020

#Darbar - it's hard to believe that rajini sir is 70 years old but looks stunning and his energy matches 25 years young man. This man is ageless . Undoubtedly the ruler of indian cinema . Gods gift to indian cinema super star #rajinikanth #ThalaivarDharisanam #DarbarFDFS — Wetalkiess (@WeTalkiess) January 9, 2020

Not just Rajinikanth’s Darbar but another South Indian superstars Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has released today. It would be interesting to see how these films compete at the box office. For now, Rajinikanth is winning people’s hearts hands down. Fans have installed big cut-outs of his Darbar looks all across Chennai. Additionally, the film has broken all records when it comes to advance booking the tickets.

Watch Rajinikanth’s Darbar trailer-

