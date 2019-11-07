Darbar Motion Poster: Salman Khan shares Rajinikanth’s daredevil cop avatar

Superstar Rajinikanth is back with a bang through AR Murugadoss' commercial entertainer which has been named as 'Darbar.' The motion poster of the film was released on Thursday by Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal and Salman Khan on their social media handles. It is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banners of Lyca Productions and will release in four languages namely, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Rajinikanth is seen in the avatar of a stylish and daredevil cop who is in the middle of a fight.

The rolling chair in which he is seen sitting will reportedly be one of the highlights of the fighting sequence in the film. Sharing the same, Salman wrote, "Best wishes to not just a superstar.. The only superstar! Rajni garu in full motion."

The actor in the film will be seen playing two roles-- a cop and a social activist. As per various reports, the film is in its post-production stage and the makers are planning to release it on January 10 on Pongal 2020 so that it can enjoy a good box office run. However, no official confirmation about the same has been given yet.

Talking about the cast of the film, it also stars--Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Nawab Shah, Soori, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh, Harish Uthaman, Jeeva, Bose Venkat, Prakash Raj, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles as reported the Indian Express.

