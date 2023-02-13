PM Modi meets KGF Yash, Kantara star Rishab Shetty, Puneeth Rajkumar's wife. See pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AIYYOSHRADDHA PM Modi meets South stars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with several Kannada stars in Bengaluru, including Yash from the blockbuster film ‘KGF’, Ashwini Revanath, wife of Puneeth Rajkumar, Rishab Shetty from the hit movie ‘Kantara’, along with social media influencer and actress Shraddha. Shraddha shared a sneak peek of the meeting on her Twitter account.

"Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’. I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @PMOIndia," tweeted 'Aiyyo' Shraddha.

The stars were all smiles as they posed for a photo with the Prime Minister, dressed in casual outfits.

Take a look at the post here:

PM Modi wore a white kurta-pyjama and blue Nehru jacket, while Yash donned a white shirt and denim pants. Rishab Shetty wore his signature white shirt and veshti, Ashwini wore a blue saree, and Shraddha was dressed in a blue salwar-kameez with a purple dupatta.

Several photos of Rishab Shetty and Yash shaking hands with PM Modi have also been circulating on social media.

As reported by ANI, during his visit to Karnataka on Monday, PM Modi met with several South Indian personalities and remembered the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar during their interaction.

The Prime Minister praised the South film industry for promoting India's culture and identity through their work. He highlighted the industry's efforts in promoting the participation of women.

Latest Entertainment News