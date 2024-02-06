Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' release date announced, Emraan Hashmi to play villain again

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' release date announced

South superstar Pawan Kalyan has been in the headlines for a long time for his upcoming film 'OG'. Ever since the first glimpse of the film was revealed, fans have been waiting for the announcement of its release date. However, now the wait is over. The makers have made the official announcement and have revealed when will OG hit the screens this year. Moreover, Emraan Hashmi will mark his Telugu debut with this film.

Curtain raised from the release date of OG

DVV, the production house that is producing Pawan Kalyan-Emraan Hashmi's film, shared a poster related to the film on Tuesday. The production house has revealed that OG will release on September 27, 2024. The poster also looks interesting. In this, the South Superstar is seen holding a glass of tea in his hand, which is also a symbol of his political party.

https://twitter.com/DVVMovies/status/1754818365548539954

OG Story, Star Cast, and makers

Talking about the OG star cast, apart from Pawan Kalyan, this film includes many actors like Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Shriya Reddy, Harish Uthman, Abhimanyu Singh, Ajay Ghosh and Subhalekha Sudhakar. Emraan Hashmi is all set to make his Telugu debut with OG. He will be seen in the role of a villain again after Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. The film is said to be a gangster drama that revolves around a Mumbai Mafia.

OG is edited by Naveen Nooli, music is given by Thaman S, and cinematography is handled by Ravi K Chandran. The story and direction have been done by Sujeet. Talking about Pawan Kalyan's work front, he is shooting a film titled 'Ustad Bhagat Singh' with Harish Shankar, which will hit the screens at the end of this year.

