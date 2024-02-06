'Aamir is the only...' Kiran Rao reacts to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's comment on ex-husband's song

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kiran Rao reacts to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's comment

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Animal', along with being commercially successful, was also engrossed in controversies. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is often seen defending his film and hitting back at those who dare to criticise. In a recent interview, Sandeep revealed that Aamir Khan's second ex-wife Kiran Rao had called his films misogynistic (against women). While mentioning Aamir Khan's 'Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai' song, the director had said that Kiran Rao should first look at her ex's work and then comment on his films.

Kiran Rao hits back at Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kiran Rao, while talking to The Quint, has clearly said that she has never commented on Sandeep Reddy Vanga, because she has never seen his films. "I have never commented on Sandeep's films because I have never seen his films. I have often spoken about misogyny and the representation of women on screen. I have talked about it many times on stage, but I have never taken the name of any film because it is not about any particular film but the entire representation," said Rao. Aamir's ex-wife also asked the interviewer to question Wanga as to why he assumed that Kiran was talking about his film.

Kiran Rao sides with Aamir Khan

While mentioning Vanga's particular comment on Aamir, Kiran took the side of her ex-husband and said that Aamir is one of the few people who have apologised for his previous films. Emphasising on the apology, the Laapataa Ladies maker said that she has not seen many other actors apologising for their previous works, other than Aamir.

Kiran Rao gears up for Laapataa Ladies' release

For the unversed, Laapataa Ladies is Kiran Rao's next directorial comedy drama. Its trailer had arrived amid the excitement of the audience being at its peak. Remarkably, The film has also received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The lead cast includes Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel. Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The film is all set for its release on March 1, 2024.​

Also Read: 'You know he's...', Bhumi Pednekar reveals Shah Rukh Khan called her after 'Bhakshak' wrap-up