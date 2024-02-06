'You know he's...', Bhumi Pednekar reveals Shah Rukh Khan called her after 'Bhakshak' wrap-up

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhumi Pednekar reveals Shah Rukh Khan called her after 'Bhakshak' wrap-up

Bhumi Pednekar, who has shown her ability in films like 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Toilet' and 'Badhaai Do', is going to be seen once again in a different avatar. She will reveal the dark truth of the orphanage homes in India in her upcoming film 'Bhakshak'. The film is directed by Maroon director Pulkit. Based on a true story, this film has been made under the banner of Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Why did Shah Rukh Khan call Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi Pednekar revealed in a recent interview that Shah Rukh Khan had called her immediately after the shooting of Bhakshak was completed in Lucknow. "The day we wrapped up the film, I remember having dinner and thinking 'Oh the film is done.' There was going to be a get-together party and we were in Lucknow. I got a call from Shah Rukh Sir. You know what a graceful person he is. He just called me and said 'thank you'. I said, 'Hey you are Shah Rukh Khan'," said the actor.

When is Bhumi's Bhakshak releasing?

Bhumi Pednekar is playing the role of reporter Vaishali Singh, who exposes the rape of girls in an orphanage in the film. Bhakshak will be streamed not in theaters but on the OTT platform Netflix from February 9, 2024. Sanjay Mishra also plays the lead role in the film. The recently released trailer of the film received a lot of applause.

On Bhumi's work Front

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar was seen in the film 'Thank You for Coming' with Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapil, and Dolly Singh. This film failed to do wonders on the big screen and OTT. After Bhakshak, she will next be seen in Afwah opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

