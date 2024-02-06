Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT Bekaar Dil Out: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter's deleted song releases | Watch

Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' is enjoying a good run in theaters. The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer is reaching new heights and is eyeing the Rs 350 crore mark at the worldwide box office. While the film brings a plethora of action and a sense of patriotism, it also captures the hearts of audiences with its fervor of love. Its song 'Isha Jaisa Kuch' is a big hit curtsey Roshan and Padukone's chemistry and dance movies. However, a song from the film was also deleted before its release as the censor board felt didn't go well with the theme of the film. But the makers of Fighter have released the romantic song ahead of Valentine's week.

Fighter's Bekaar Dil song is finally out

Titled Bekaar Dil, the song has again Hrithik and Deepika's fiery chemistry and some subtle dancing. The song is sung by Vishal Mishra, Shilpa Rao, Vishal Dadlani, and Sheykhar Ravjiani. Bekaar Dil is composed by Vishal & Sheykhar and the lyrics are given by Kumaar. Bosco-Caesar has choreographed the song. The mesmerizing chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone adds an extra layer of magic to this enchanting composition, promising to leave audiences spellbound.

Cast and collection of Fighter

For the unversed, Fighter has earned over Rs 302 crore (gross) worldwide and minted over Rs 217 crore (gross) in India. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter has been directed by Siddharth Anand. Hrithik plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania alias Patty in the film. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, actors like Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Sheikh are also seen in the film. Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter is now running in the theaters.

