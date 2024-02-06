Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Janhvi Kapoor replaces Sai Pallavi in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana? Here's what we know

After his OTT release Bawaal, director Nitish Tiwari is gearing up for his next release, Ramayana. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi were to do the role of Ram and Sita. But now reports suggest that Sai Pallavi has been replaced by Bawaal actor Janhvi Kapoor. Now it remains to be clear whether Sai was replaced by the makers or she herself let down the role first.

Ranbir Kapoor to play Ram in Ramayana

Till now it was known about Ramayana that Ranbir Kapoor will play the character of Ram in the film. Sunny Deol will be in the role of Hanuman. After Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is continuously in the news for his next film Ramayana. After playing an Alpha Male, fans can't wait to see him in the role of 'Maryada Purushuttam' Ram avatar. Meanwhile, now the news of the entry of a new actress for the role of Sita is coming to the fore`.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor will now play the character of Sita in Ramayana instead of Sai Pallavi. A reliable source has informed First Post that Janhvi has also said 'Yes' to the role. For the unversed, Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari has already worked with Kapoor in the film Bawaal. In such a situation, he found the actress a perfect fit for the role of Sita and that is why the makers have finalised Janhvi for the role of Sita. However, the makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement regarding the film and its cast.

The star cast of Ramayana

In the star cast of Ramayana, so far Ranbir Kapoor has been confirmed for the role of Ram, Vijay Sethupathi for the role of Vibhishan, and Sunny Deol for the role of Hanuman. Alia Bhatt's name was first suggested to play the role of Sita, but if reports are to be believed, she had to leave the film due to lack of free dates.

