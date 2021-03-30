Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH/FILEIMAGE Nithiin's first look from Andhadhun Telugu remake 'Maestro' OUT on birthday

It's Telugu actor Nithiin's birthday today and what best than his first look from his upcoming much-anticipated 30th film 'Maestro.' Yes, it's finally out! As a token of surprise for his fans, the makers of the film have now shared the actor's first look poster as s blind man along with the title. For those unversed, 'Maestro' happens to be the official Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte starrer 'Andhadhun.' Nithiin in the crime-thriller, will be seen playing the role of a blind man. Nithiin in his first look from the film can be seen in a stylish avatar holding a walking stick and wearing blazer and ripped jeans.

'Maestro' is being touted as one of the biggest projects of 2021 and is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy. Speaking about the leading ladies, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh will have roles surrounding Nithiin. The film is being made under Shreshth Movies Banner and Rajkumar Akella is presenting it. The film's cinematography has been done by J Yuvraj.

ALSO READ: Vakeel Saab trailer OUT: Pawan Kalyan makes powerful comeback, promises action-packed courtroom drama

The poster was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter with a caption reading, "#ANDHADHUN #TELUGU REMAKE TITLED #MAESTRO... On #Nithiin's birthday today, the title + first look of his new film is unveiled: #Maestro... Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi... Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy... Rajkumar Akella presents. #Nithiin30 #Nithiin30FirstLook (sic)."

Speaking about the original film, Andhadhun, it was directed by Sriram Raghavan and also featured actress Tabu in a crucial role. Maestro is slated to release on June 11th and will also star Naresh, Jishhusen Gupta, Sreemukhi, Ananya, Harshavardhan, Rachha Ravi, Mangli, Srinivas Reddy in the supporting cast.

Here's how fans wished the actor on his big day and reacted after the release of the poster:

While for Nithiin, his two films have already released in theaters this year viz action-thriller Check and romantic family drama Rang De.