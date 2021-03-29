Vakeel Saab trailer OUT: Pawan Kalyan makes powerful comeback, promises action-packed courtroom drama

Image Source : TWITTER/SVC_OFFICIAL Vakeel Saab trailer 0UT

Good News for Pawan Kalyan;s fans! The trailer of Power Star's much-awaited film Vakeel Saab was released on Monday. The actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback after a two-year sabbatical with his film Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, that dealt with the subject of consent. The trailer video gives a glimpse of intense courtroom drama from the film and shows Pawan Kalyan as a lawyer, in an action-packed avatar.

The trailer looks exciting and promises high-voltage drama. It also includes action sequences shot inside a metro. A similar addition was also made in Ajith’s version of the film. Vakeel Saab will see Shruti Haasan in an important role. Besides her, the film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla reprising Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang's role from the original.

Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor, Dil Raju, and Sirish.

Talking about the film Pink, it was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram, features Prakash Raj, It was slated for May 2020 release but couldn't due to the coronavirus-led lockdown.

Vakeel Saab is slated to release in theatres on April 9.

Watch the Trailer here: