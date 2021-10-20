Nagarjuna to lock horns with Telugu biggies during Sankranti 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKKINENINAGARJUNA7 Nagarjuna

Telugu cinema's top hero Akkineni Nagarjuna is repeating his partnership with the director Kalyan Krishna, with whom he had collaborated for the 2016 hit movie 'Soggade Chinni Nayana', for their upcoming film 'Bangarraju'.

Billed as a romance and family drama, 'Bangarraju' is being slated by its producers for a Sankranti release next year. In fact, 'Soggade Chinni Nayana' had also hit the screens on Sankranti (January 15, 2016) and became one of the biggest hits of the year.

'Bangarraju', however, is up for some serious competition, for Telugu cinema's most anticipated films are all lined up for the Sankranti season.

The major star vehicles set for a Sankranti 2022 release include 'Bheemla Nayak' starring Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen; 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' with Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh; the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam'; and the much-anticipated 'RRR' with NTR and Ram Charan.

Well, Nagarjuna won't be alone when he takes on these movies. If the industry grapevine is to be believed, the 'Bangarraju' cast includes Ramya Krishna as Nagarjuna's female lead, while Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty play the other couple.