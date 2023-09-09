Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty box office collection Day 2: Anushka Shetty makes a comeback, but it's not working

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty hit the silver screen on September 7 with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan. Written and directed by Mahesh Babu, the romantic comedy marks the return of Anushka Shetty after five years. For those unversed, the Telugu star's last big hit was SS Rajamouli's Baabhubali 2: The Conclusion.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty failed to perform at the box office and did not pick up on Day 2 as well. According to Sacnilk.com, the film only earned Rs 2 crore on its first Friday. On its opening day, it collected Rs 2.60 crore—Rs 2.55 crore and Rs 0.05 crore in Telugu and Tamil respectively. The total earnings of the film is now Rs 4.60 crore.

According to the early estimates, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty witnessed an overall occupancy of 39.98 per cent on September 8 in the Telugu version. The highest rate of occupancy was registered during the night shows.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty occupancy rate on Friday, Telugu

Morning shows: 20.15 per cent

Afternoon shows: 31.70 per cent

Evening shows: 38.94 per cent

Night shows: 69.13 per cent

Produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Boga Balaji, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty traces the story of a 40-year-old woman who falls in love with a 25-year-old man. The duo is at different stages of their lives, however, their connection overshadows it. The film was first announced in March 2021 and clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan at the box office. Jawan crossed the Rs 100 crore on day 2 while Miss Shetty Miss Polishetty fell flat.

Anushka Shetty was last seen in Bhaagamathie and Nishabdham as the female lead. However, her last blockbuster hit was Baahubali 2: The Conclusion opposite Prabhas.

