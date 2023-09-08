Loved Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan? Check out THESE 5 Tamil massy entertainers of all time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 Tamil massy entertainers of all time

After the blockbuster opening of 2023 with Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is back in cinemas near you. Directed by Atlee, Jawan released on Thursday, September 7, and is roaring at the box office. The action-drama scripted history and became the biggest opener of Bollywood of all time. Backed by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijaya Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and others in key roles.

Jawan traces the life of Azad who keeps his promise to bust influential politicians and an arms dealer and bring change in the lives of common people. With the help of six skilled women prisoners, Azad embarks on his mission and keeps the promise he made to his mother. In the process, he finds his long-dead father, Vikram Rathode. The film is receiving rave reviews from both critics and the audience and is tagged as a massy entertainer.

Cinema buffs who loved Jawan, we have collated a list of five Tamil massy entertainers that created a stir at the box office in the past.

Thalapathi

A slum kid Surya grows up and fights for the rights of the poor. He meets a man who hires him as his commander, therefore it changes his life. The story unfolds as Surya becomes successful. Directed by the OG Mani Ratnam, the film stars Rajinikanth and Mammootty in the lead. Thalapathi is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Kabali

The 2016 film directed by Pa Ranjith created a massive buzz that year. The film follows Kabali, who fights against the oppression faced by Tamil labourers in Malaysia. Jailed for 25 years, he seeks revenge after his release. The film stars Rajinikanth and Radhika Apte in the lead roles and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Sivaji The Boss

Helmed by S Shankar, Siva Ji The Boss is considered as the breakthrough performance of Rajinikanth. The film revolves around a software engineer to lands back in India to work for the country. However, a few corrupt politicians create trouble for him. The film also stars Shriya Sharan and Nayanthara. Sivaji The Boss is available on both Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Kodi

Starring Dhanush, Trisha Krishnan, and Anupama Parameswarar, Kodi follows the story of twins Kodi and Anbu with different political ideologies. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, the film can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Enthiran

A scientist K Vaseegaran creates a robot to commission it into the Indian Army. Things turn south when Chitti, the robot, falls in love with Vaseegaran's girlfriend. Starring Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Danny Denzongpa, Enthiran became the third highest-grossing Indian film franchise after KGF and Baahubali.

Also Read: Jawan Review: Shah Rukh Khan's second Bollywood bonus for 2023 with some help from the South

Latest Entertainment News