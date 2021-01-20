Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SKCVIRALMEDIA_ Malayalam actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri dies at 98

Noted film actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri, known for his comedy and grandfather roles, died on Wednesday, his family sources said. Namboothiri was 98. The actor had survived COVID-19 and was discharged from a hospital on Tuesday. A family friend of the actor said Namboothiri felt some uneasiness and was admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday but he passed away in the evening. He is survived by his children Devi, Bhavadas, Yamuna and P V Kunhikrishnan.

P V Kunhikrishnan is a Kerala High Court judge. Namboothiri is also the father-in-law of popular musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala condoled the demise of the actor. "Namboothiri was an amazing actor who excelled in playing character roles.It's a huge loss to the cultural world," Vijayan said in his condolence message.

Chennithala said Namboothiri was known as the grandfather of south Indian cinema. "....with his demise, Malayalam movie industry has lost an excellent actor," Chennithala said.

His debut movie was 'Kaliyattam' in 1996. Later he acted in numerous movies including 'Kaikudanna Nilavu', 'Madhuranombarakattu', 'Meghmalhar',

'Kalyanaraman,' 'Rappakal' and 'Pokkiri Raja'. His role as a romantic grandfather in 'Kalyanaraman' was a huge hit.