KGF Chapter 2 Trailer: All the returning and new characters in Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer sequel

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRASHANTHNEEL Starring Yash, KGF: Chapter 2 will be released on April 14

Highlights Sanjay Dutt, Rao Ramesh, Raveena Tandon and Saran Shakthi are ne additions to the KGF franchise

Yash's love story with Srinidhi's character Reena will be taken forward in Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 will be released on April 14. It is directed by Prashanth Neel

After a long wait, Yash fans were treated to the trailer of KGF: Chapter 2. The fearless and stylish Rocky Bhai will be arriving on April 14 to take forward the story of KGF (Kolar God Fields). The sweat, blood and vengeance that has been buried deep within its grounds will be revealed in all its naked reality. KGF 2 trailer screams blockbuster. The cinematography and production looks Hollywood-like, many fans pointed out, and Yash brings to the table his unique take on a violence-craving gangster. After the trailer launch, we take a look at which KGF: Chapter 1 characters are in the sequel and what new actors are joining the sequel in what roles.

Read: Yash aka Rocky Bhai turns dialogue writer for KGF franchise, director Prashanth Neel reveals

Read: Attack, KGF 2, Beast, Jersey, Runway 34, Heropanti 2: Complete list of movies releasing in April

Yash as Rock Bhai

Yash returns as Rocky Bhai. After killing Garuda, the heir of KGF at the end of the first film, all the miners and Rocky have taken over KGF and now they will defend it against those who want to control it.

Srinidhi Shetty

Srinidhi returns as Reena, who has fallen for Rocky. In the first part, Reena and Rocky's love story had begun but did not conclude. In the second installment, it will see its end.

Malavika Avinash

Malvika as Deepa Hegde, the chief editor of 24/News, will continue to document the blood-soaked history of KGF.

Achyuth Kumar

One of the returning actors is Achyunth as Guru Pandian, a powerful politician and president of the DYSS party. he has his eyes on KGF and with Garuda gone, he will be looking to benefit from the vacuum that has been left in his wake of his death.

Ayyappa Sharma

Ayyappa returns as Vanaram, the commander of KGF. After Rocky has killed Garuda, Vanaram will be looking to avenge his death.

Archana Jois

Archana returns as Rocky's mother in KGF Chapter 2. Rocky relives his mother's ideals in flashbacks throughout the first installment and it will happen in the sequel as well.

Avinash

Avinash returns as Andrews, one of the stakeholders in KGF. Andrews was one of the partners of Suryavardhan, who had control over the west region and handled his smuggling trade. One of the scenes featuring Andrews and Rocky has become iconic from KGF 1 and his return promises to be thrilling.

Lakki Lakshman

Lakki returns as the powerful don Rajendra Desai, the father of Reena and a high-ranking associate at KGF.

Vashishta Simha

Vashishta is one of the stakeholders in KGF under Suryavardhan and will be up against Rocky in the sequel.

Ramachandra Raju

Raju returns as Garuda but only in flashbacks as he has been shown to be killed in part 1.

Balakrishna Neelakantapuram

Balakrishna is Inaayat Khalil, Dubai-based don who is invested in KGF. He will join hands with Adheera to take over KGF.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay will be the main antagonist Adheera in KGF Chapter 2. He was said to have been killed but he makes his return as a brutal killer in KGF 2.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena joins KGF cast as Ramika Sen, the PM of India, in the second movie. Her dialogue of 'Ghus ke maarenge' has been viral from the trailer.

Saran Shakthi

Saran is a new entry in KGF franchise. In the trailer, he is seen sweating, a sword resting on the back of his head.

Rao Ramesh

Rao Ramesh will be a new entry in KGF franchise. He will be playing the role of CBI officer Kanneganti Raghavan looking to uncover the truth of what is going down at KGF.